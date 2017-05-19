Tour Group, Travelers Fight Over Blame For Ill-Fated Cruise

Law360, Boston (June 4, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- When a European boat tour turned into a bus trip after the cruise ship broke down, a class of passengers sued the tour group for making them think it owned the boat and pressuring them into signing a waiver. But the tour group said blame for the boat's breakdown belongs elsewhere. The dueling summary judgment motions each sought a win in the suit over the ill-fated vacation, in which a planned 2016 cruise through some of Europe's most scenic and famous rivers became eight days on a bus in unsanitary conditions, according to the passengers. But the company, Vantage Travel Service...

