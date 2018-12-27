Standing In Kids Climate Case No Sure Bet, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A group of children who say the federal government’s failure to act to curb climate change is endangering their futures would have to “break new ground” to establish their standing to challenge federal policies, a Ninth Circuit judge said during oral arguments Tuesday. As the kids push to take their case to a trial, U.S. Circuit Judge Andrew Hurwitz focused on the government’s contention they don’t have standing to pursue their claims. The plaintiffs allege their constitutional rights are being violated because the federal government has helped proliferate the use of fossil fuels and pursued other actions that exacerbate climate change,...

