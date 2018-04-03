'No Smoking Gun' For Census Citizenship Question, DOJ Says

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration said it sees "no smoking gun," only "smoke and mirrors" regarding allegations that its decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census was made to boost Republican power, as a congressional subpoena for documents related to the decision still looms. In a letter filed in New York federal court Monday, the government denied immigrant advocacy groups' allegations that a deceased Republican gerrymandering expert had a hand in the U.S. Department of Commerce's decision to add the citizenship question. It slammed the claims as an "11th-hour campaign" to influence the U.S. Supreme Court, which is expected to...

