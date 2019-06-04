Trump Squeezes Cuba With New Travel Restrictions

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 2:19 PM EDT) -- The White House rolled out a new set of restrictions against Cuba on Tuesday by effectively outlawing most educational travel to the island as part of its broader effort to reverse the Obama administration's policy of loosening sanctions on Havana. Although the administration had already considerably tightened its rules for individual travel to Cuba, it continued to allow for educational groups sponsored by U.S. tour companies to continue. But even that sliver of travel will now be discontinued with Tuesday's rule change from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Separately, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued its own rule that will...

