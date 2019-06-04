Developers Accuse Apple Of Monopolizing App Distribution

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Developers hit Apple with a proposed class action in California federal court Tuesday, accusing the tech giant of monopolizing the distribution of apps on its devices, weeks after the Supreme Court found that app users were among those who could sue over the alleged practices. Filed in the Northern District of California, the suit contends that Apple Inc. uses its dominance in the market for the distribution of apps that run on its operating system to wrench a "supracompetitive" 30% commission from developers and to charge them a $99 annual fee. The developers allege these terms, along with other pricing restrictions, have unfairly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS