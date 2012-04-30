Banks Win Access To Claim Forms In Libor-Rigging Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Several banks accused of Libor-rigging, including Barclays and UBS, can access investor claim forms submitted to other banks that settled out of the suit because the forms include details relevant to an upcoming bid for class certification, a New York federal judge ruled Monday. The proposed class of investors in the banks that haven't settled argued last month that the forms should be kept private because settlement class members submitted them with the understanding they would be confidential. U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry Pitman decided that while the non-settling banks could retrieve the forms, they would have to subpoena the claims administrator...

