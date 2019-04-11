Chicago Pol Pleads Not Guilty To Public Corruption Charges

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 3:11 PM EDT) -- Chicago Alderman Edward Burke and two co-defendants indicted for an alleged scheme to trade Burke's considerable political clout for private tax work pled not guilty Tuesday to the government's racketeering, bribery and extortion charges. Chicago Alderman Edward Burke, shown at a City Council meeting in April 2016, made a brief appearance along with two co-defendants before a U.S. magistrate judge on Tuesday. (AP) Burke, along with real estate developer Charles Cui and Burke staffer Peter Andrews, who works in the alderman's 14th Ward office, each waived a formal reading of the grand jury's 19-count indictment during their brief appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey...

