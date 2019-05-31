Ex-Barclays Security Guard Accuses AEG Of Discrimination

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A former assistant security manager for the Barclays Center hit AEG Management with a discrimination suit, saying the company made him a scapegoat after an April 2018 shooting between gang members because he is young and African American. Steven Samedi told the Eastern District of New York on Friday that despite warning his superiors that a boxing match attended by two rival rappers with gang affiliations needed extra security, he was instead blamed for a shooting at the match after a "sham investigation" because AEG cares more about its image and profits than keeping its patrons safe. "Despite being the very person...

