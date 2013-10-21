NFL Nears Deal With AP Photographers In Copyright Fight

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 2:46 PM EDT) -- The National Football League and a group of Associated Press photographers are close to settling a long-running dispute that alleged the NFL stiffed the photographers on royalties for photos they took while at the AP, according to a letter sent to the court. In Monday’s letter, an attorney for the photographers told U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty that the photographers, the NFL and the AP are in the process of finalizing a confidential settlement agreement and expect to file a joint request for dismissal within 45 days. The letter further asks the court to continue to stay the case for...

