Charter Wants False Ad Suit Over Internet Speeds Tossed

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT) -- Charter Communications has asked a California federal judge to throw out the latest iteration of a consumer suit accusing the company and its Spectrum unit of falsely advertising its internet speeds. Charter and Spectrum contended in their motion to dismiss on Monday that the third amended complaint filed in the more than two-year-old case still does not pass muster for surviving a dismissal challenge, because the suit doesn't spell out exactly how the ads were false. Ninth Circuit case law clearly establishes that to state a claim for a cause of action grounded in fraud, a plaintiff must set forth what...

