NJ Strip Club Loses Bid To Challenge Unemployment Taxes

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court will not entertain a strip club operator's bid to overturn a state appellate ruling that it improperly failed to pay unemployment taxes for exotic dancers, as the justices refused to second-guess the lower court's conclusion that the performers were employees, not independent contractors. In an order made available Tuesday, the state's highest court denied a petition for certification filed by Dance Inc. to challenge a Jan. 14 appellate decision that affirmed a 2017 opinion from the state's Department of Labor and Workforce Development that the company's operator owed unpaid contributions to the state's unemployment compensation fund....

