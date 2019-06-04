Virgin Kicks Off $46.3M Suit Over Nixed Satellite Launches

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Virgin Orbit has sued a fellow space technology company in New York federal court, saying it has refused to fork over more than $46.3 million owed for terminating a slew of agreed-upon satellite launches. Virgin Orbit LLC alleged in a complaint filed Tuesday that OneWeb Ltd. ended a majority of the satellite launches that Virgin was slated to provide under a contract between the companies, and that it owes Virgin a termination fee of about $46.3 million. According to Virgin, OneWeb had until July 2018 to pay the fee but “notwithstanding the unambiguous, agreed upon contractual language,” it has refused to...

