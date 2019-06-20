Top 7 Copyright Rulings Of 2019: A Midyear Review

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 11:10 AM EDT) -- From online pornography to Ed Sheeran to a Supreme Court decision on when you can sue, it's been a busy six months in the world of copyright law. As we head into the back half of the year, here are the seven big decisions you need to know. 7. Furie v. Infowars LLC A California federal judge's May ruling set the stage for a jury trial this summer pitting the creator of Pepe the Frog — a cartoon that's become an online symbol for the controversial "alt-right" movement — against far-right website Infowars. Pepe creator Matt Furie sued the site filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS