Rosen Law's $1.2M Fee Bid Cut In State Street Case

Law360 (June 4, 2019, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday awarded The Rosen Law Firm PA $882,000 in attorney fees — much less than the $1.2 million the firm had requested — for its work securing a $4.9 million settlement from State Street Corp. in a class action brought by the company’s investors. The Rosen Law Firm had said it was entitled to 25% of the gross settlement fund because of its work navigating a “complex and risky” class action accusing State Street of overcharging clients for years in fees related to international bank transfers. But U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton on Tuesday said the...

