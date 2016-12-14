Platinum Oil Co. Exec Tells Jury Of Downward Spiral

Law360, New York (June 4, 2019, 10:53 PM EDT) -- The founder of Northstar Offshore Group LLC on Tuesday told a New York federal jury of how the Texas oil and gas company took a downward turn after being taken over by Platinum Partners, and of his dim view of the value of certain assets in the hedge fund manager's energy portfolio. Glynn Roberts, 66, of Houston, testified of how Platinum financed its purchase of Northstar in 2014 for approximately $80 million by issuing high yield debt. But Northstar struggled to succeed under the debt burden, millions of dollars in outstanding bills from vendors and the falling price of oil, Roberts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS