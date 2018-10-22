Construction Co., Gov't Settle Contract Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The wife of the deceased owner of a defunct construction firm agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a $4 million suit accusing the small business defense contractor of letting a nonqualified firm use its name and status to take advantage of small business contracting programs. The government has claimed that Far East Construction Co., deceased owner Hyun Kang and his wife, Kyong Kang, struck a deal with MCC Construction Co. to allow MCC to benefit from small business contracting programs it didn't qualify for. Under their agreement, Far East used its small business status to secure contracts, although MCC did most of the...

