Skadden Conflicted In $856M Bankruptcy Case, Trustee Says

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy trustee has objected to an attempt by a Silver Point Capital LP-owned holding company facing a $856 million debt to hire Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, saying the firm has frequently represented Silver Point, which allegedly caused the holding company’s current financial difficulty. Trustee William K. Harrington argued in a filing on Tuesday that the relationship with Silver Point, the company that owns a controlling interest in New Cotai Holdings and related New Cotai entities — which together are the debtors in the bankruptcy case — created a conflict of interest for Skadden. New Cotai’s...

