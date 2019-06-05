Fox Likely Won’t Get Quick Win In Netflix Exec Poaching Battle

Law360, Santa Monica, Calif. (June 5, 2019, 11:41 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles judge indicated Wednesday he's not likely to grant Fox a quick win on claims Netflix illegally poached two of its executives, but said he's leaning toward throwing out Netflix's cross-claims that Fox's employment contract illegally restrains employee mobility and business competition. In a 20-page tentative ruling, Judge Marc D. Gross said Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. can't have a quick win in its suit accusing Netflix of targeting, soliciting and hiring away two of Fox's executives, Tara Flynn and Marcos Waltenberg, and tentatively denied its motion for summary judgment, finding that there are several triable issues of material...

