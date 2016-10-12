9th Circ. Won’t Restore Class In Calif. Call Recording Suit

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday refused to reverse a ruling that decertified a class action accusing a concrete supplier of unlawfully recording cellphone calls, finding that the lead plaintiff's lack of Article III standing doomed any chance at certification. In a published ruling, a three-judge appellate panel rejected NEI Contracting and Engineering Inc.'s argument that a California district court had abused its discretion in decertifying a class of callers who had alleged cellphone calls placed to concrete supplier Hanson Aggregates were recorded without their knowledge or consent in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The panel based its conclusion...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS