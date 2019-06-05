WARF Asks High Court To Take Up $506M Apple Patent Case

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 10:41 PM EDT) -- The licensing arm of the University of Wisconsin-Madison wants the Supreme Court to hear its appeal of a Federal Circuit decision that axed a lower court’s award of $506 million in damages in a patent infringement case against Apple Inc. The Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation urged the justices to take the case, saying it raises important questions about the extent of the Federal Circuit’s authority to overturn jury findings in patent cases. “The Federal Circuit has again forgotten that its ‘appellate function’ requires ‘appropriate deference be applied to the review of fact findings,’” WARF said in its petition for the high...

