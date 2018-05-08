Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

4th Circ. Ruling Eases Class Cert. Path In Telemarketing Rows

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Companies are likely to have a harder time batting down telemarketing class actions brought by consumers on the national Do Not Call registry following the Fourth Circuit's refusal to let Dish Network off the hook for $61 million in damages for calls made by another business.

In a bluntly worded May 30 ruling the Fourth Circuit dealt the final blow to Dish's challenge to a $61 million jury verdict in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action that seeks to hold the company vicariously liable for telemarketing calls made by its authorized dealer, Satellite Systems Network, to numbers on the Do Not Call registry. ...

Case Information

Court

Appellate - 4th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3490 Cable Satellite/TV

Date Filed

May 8, 2018

