Roy Moore Stuck With Suing Sacha Baron Cohen In NY

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Alabama politician Roy Moore can't pull a defamation suit against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen back to Washington, D.C., from New York because he waited too long to seek reconsideration of a transfer to the Big Apple, a federal judge has ruled. Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice whose failed 2017 Senate bid was punctuated by controversy over allegations he sought relationships with teens while in his 30s, is suing Cohen for defamation after Moore's appearance on Showtime's "Who Is America?" program months after the election. Moore alleges that Cohen tarnished his character by making it seem like his presence tripped...

