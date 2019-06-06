NJ Rebuffs $926M Pipeline Project, Citing Water Toxicity

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey regulator on Wednesday denied a water permit needed for the construction of a Williams Cos. unit's $926 million gas pipeline upgrade project, finding the project would exceed the toxicity level standards of surface water in the surrounding area. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection denied several Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC requests without prejudice on Thursday, finding the company's current proposal would exceed acceptable standards for surface water toxicity and noted that the company had not exhausted other routes that might lessen the environmental impact of the pipeline. "EP has determined that Transcontinental's existing application has...

