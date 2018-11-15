Pomerantz, Wolf Popper To Lead McDermott Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge ruled Wednesday that Pomerantz and Wolf Popper will each serve as lead counsel for separate sets of securities claims against McDermott International Inc. related to its acquisition of Chicago Bridge and Iron NV. U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett’s order consolidated a pair of investor suits filed in the wake of McDermott’s October announcement that it needed to revise the estimated value of projects acquired from CB&I months earlier by $744 million, causing the engineering and construction company’s stock price to drop 40% from the day before and 60% from its May 10 merger-date price of $20.70...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS