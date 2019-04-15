Hyundai Slams Suit Alleging Dealer Sent Autodialed Texts

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Hyundai Motor America Inc. has asked a California federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action alleging it sent customers unwanted automated text message promotions, arguing there is no proof the messages weren't from an actual person and Hyundai can't be held responsible for what a local dealership does. Named plaintiff June Abe had recently stopped into Russell Westbrook Hyundai of Garden Grove for a test drive, so it only stands to reason she would get a follow-up message from a living, breathing salesperson with a name and whom she had seen during her visit, according to Wednesday's dismissal motion....

