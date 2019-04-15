Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Hyundai Slams Suit Alleging Dealer Sent Autodialed Texts

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- Hyundai Motor America Inc. has asked a California federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action alleging it sent customers unwanted automated text message promotions, arguing there is no proof the messages weren't from an actual person and Hyundai can't be held responsible for what a local dealership does.

Named plaintiff June Abe had recently stopped into Russell Westbrook Hyundai of Garden Grove for a test drive, so it only stands to reason she would get a follow-up message from a living, breathing salesperson with a name and whom she had seen during her visit, according to Wednesday's dismissal motion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

April 15, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Most Popular