Profit Was Reverse Engineered At Fallen Fund, Jury Hears

Law360, New York (June 6, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Former Premium Point Investments analyst Ashish Dole testified Thursday that CEO Anilesh "Neil" Ahuja led a plot to "reverse engineer" profits in what prosecutors call a $100 million scheme to game the value of mortgage-debt bundles at the now-bankrupt hedge fund. Dole, who pled guilty last year, was the first witness to take the stand in a criminal trial before U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla that opened June 5 and is expected to last a month. Along with former Premium Point trader Jeremy Shor, Ahuja is on trial for allegedly mismarking the fund's flagship real estate debt products from 2014...

