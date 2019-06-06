Injured Ill. Concrete Worker Gets $10M Deal Day Before Trial

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A man whose foot was amputated following a workplace incident with a concrete truck reached a $10 million settlement with the concrete company and one of its workers, a day before trial was set to begin in Illinois state court, his attorneys announced Wednesday. Victor Calderon accepted the deal with Ozinga Ready Mix Concrete Inc. and employee Reginald Ollie the day before jury selection and opening statements were set to kick off a trial over his claim that Ollie negligently drove the concrete truck that ran him over, his lawyer, Patrick Salvi II of Salvi Schostok & Pritchard PC, told Law360...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS