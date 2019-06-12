BREAKING: Calif. Jury Awards $12M In Talc Suit Against J&J, Colgate

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 2:29 PM EDT) -- A California jury found Wednesday that asbestos in Johnson & Johnson and Colgate-Palmolive’s talcum powder products likely caused a dying woman’s cancer, awarding her $12 million in the latest case to go to trial out of thousands of similar such lawsuits pending. A California jury said Wednesday that asbestos in Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder and Shower to Shower products and Colgate’s Cashmere Bouquet likely caused a woman’s mesothelioma. (Getty) After five days of deliberating, a 12-member state court jury concluded it’s more likely than not that Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder and Shower to Shower products and Colgate’s Cashmere Bouquet had...

