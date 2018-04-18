Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

BofA Says Plaintiff Firm Is Harassing Its Workers In OT Battle

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Bank of America wants a California federal court to block an attorney from contacting members of a proposed class of employees who say the Wall Street behemoth wrongly denied them overtime, accusing the lawyer of a "campaign of abuse and intimidation."

Plaintiff attorney Edward J. Wynne and his associates at the Wynne Law Firm should be barred from contacting the members of the proposed class due to his "harassing and intimidating actions toward his own putative clients," the bank argued in a Wednesday court filing.

Bank of America says Wynne had improper contact with employees who had signed declarations backing the...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Labor: Other

Judge

Date Filed

April 18, 2018

