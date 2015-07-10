Full 9th Circ. Saves Hyundai, Kia Fuel Economy Deal

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 1:17 PM EDT) -- A full Ninth Circuit panel on Thursday reinstated a $210 million settlement in multidistrict litigation over the fuel efficiency of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, rejecting objectors' challenges and overriding a split appellate panel's controversial 2018 decision nullifying the deal based on potential variations in state consumer protection laws. In an en banc decision Thursday, the Ninth Circuit restored a $210 million settlement in litigation alleging Hyundai and Kia overstated certain cars’ fuel efficiency. (AP) In an 8-3 en banc decision, the Ninth Circuit affirmed U.S. District Judge George H. Wu's June 2015 final settlement approval order and certification of a nationwide...

