Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Full 9th Circ. Saves Hyundai, Kia Fuel Economy Deal

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 1:17 PM EDT) -- A full Ninth Circuit panel on Thursday reinstated a $210 million settlement in multidistrict litigation over the fuel efficiency of Hyundai and Kia vehicles, rejecting objectors' challenges and overriding a split appellate panel's controversial 2018 decision nullifying the deal based on potential variations in state consumer protection laws.

In an en banc decision Thursday, the Ninth Circuit restored a $210 million settlement in litigation alleging Hyundai and Kia overstated certain cars’ fuel efficiency. (AP)

In an 8-3 en banc decision, the Ninth Circuit affirmed U.S. District Judge George H. Wu's June 2015 final settlement approval order and certification of a nationwide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4370 Other Fraud

Date Filed

July 10, 2015

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular