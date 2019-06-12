Rise Of Nation-State Hacks Doesn't Give Cos. A Free Pass

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Businesses may try to escape liability from cyberattacks by blaming skilled, nation-state-backed hackers, but attorneys on both sides of the bar say attribution likely won't matter if a company had subpar digital defenses. The growing revelation that foreign governments are sponsoring headline-grabbing hacks does, however, complicate the question of what it means for a company to take "reasonable" steps to prevent or mitigate damage, and the issue of whether customers of a breached firm can argue they've been harmed. Companies might attempt to argue that it's unreasonable to expect them to prevent cyberattacks from well-financed operatives from places like China, Russia and...

