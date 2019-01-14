9th Circ. Judge Rips Trump's 'Broad' Birth Control Exemption

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge on Thursday criticized the Trump administration’s proposed rules that would exempt employers from providing access to birth control on religious or moral grounds, saying they constitute “a rather broad nullification of what Congress intended” and would let anybody avoid complying with the law. U.S. Circuit Judge Susan P. Graber said during a hearing that she was “disturbed” by the administration’s apparent attempt to create a legal exemption based on one particular religious preference over other possible religious exemptions. Kenneth J. Connelly, an attorney for the anti-abortion-rights interest group March for Life Education and Defense Fund, responded that...

