9th Circ. Urged To Rethink Retroactive Dynamex Application

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The California Employment Law Council has thrown its support behind a cleaning franchiser’s bid for the full Ninth Circuit to review its finding that the California Supreme Court's landmark Dynamex decision, which makes it harder for businesses to classify their workers as independent contractors, applies retroactively. The council, which touts itself as a "moderate employer organization," asked the court to let it weigh in on Jan-Pro's motion for reconsideration with an amicus brief Tuesday. The Dynamex decision had represented a change in the law surrounding the classification of independent contractors, the council argued, and applying it to businesses retroactively would be...

