NY Gaming Panel OKs Regs For Sports Betting At Casinos

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The New York State Gaming Commission on Monday approved new regulations to allow in-person sports betting at the state's four licensed commercial casinos, making New York the 14th state to do so as state lawmakers mull bills to expand it further. The gaming commission voted unanimously to approve the regulations that were published earlier this year for public comment. The regulations allow sports wagers to be placed in-person at a betting counter or at an automated betting machine in a sports betting "lounge" at an authorized casino. The regulations follow up a 2013 law that allowed commercial, non-tribal casinos in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS