Quest Diagnostics Hit With Suit Over 11.9M Client Data Breach

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Quest Diagnostics Inc. client hit the lab company with a putative class action in New Jersey federal court Thursday over a recently revealed data breach that compromised the Social Security numbers, banking information and medical data of 11.9 million patients. Francis Carbonneau, a resident of Massachusetts, claims that New Jersey-based Quest breached its implied contract with patients, was negligent, and violated the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act by failing to protect his information. He's seeking to represent a nationwide class, as well as a Massachusetts sub-class. "As a result of the data breach, plaintiff and class members have been exposed to...

