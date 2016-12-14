Platinum Jury Hears Of Exec's Dread, As Feds Wrap Up Case

Law360, New York (June 6, 2019, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Brooklyn federal prosecutors on Thursday neared the end of their securities fraud case against three former top executives of Platinum Partners, and jurors saw emails depicting trepidation inside the now-defunct hedge fund as it tried in vain to get out of a liquidity crisis. After nearly seven weeks of trial, prosecutors are poised to rest their case Friday against Platinum co-founder Mark Nordlicht, former co-Chief Investment Officer David Levy and former Chief Financial Officer Joseph SanFilippo, who stand accused of defrauding investors by overvaluing assets and lying about cash-flow problems. Attorneys for Nordlicht and Levy have said they intend to put on...

