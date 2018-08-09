Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Metro Contractor Wants Quick Win In $2.1M Bond Suit

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A subcontractor on a Washington, D.C., Metro improvement project has urged an Illinois federal court to grant it a quick win on liability and damages under a payment bond claim in its suit alleging a contract bond provider and an insurer owe it $2.1 million.

Myers Controlled Power LLC told the court Thursday that because a bankruptcy court last year ordered it to return a $2.1 million payment it received two weeks before the subcontractor it was working under filed for bankruptcy, Zurich American Insurance Co. and its subsidiary Fidelity and Deposit Co. of Maryland must pay it back. The company...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

110(Contract: Insurance)

Judge

Date Filed

August 9, 2018

