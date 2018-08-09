DC Metro Contractor Wants Quick Win In $2.1M Bond Suit

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A subcontractor on a Washington, D.C., Metro improvement project has urged an Illinois federal court to grant it a quick win on liability and damages under a payment bond claim in its suit alleging a contract bond provider and an insurer owe it $2.1 million. Myers Controlled Power LLC told the court Thursday that because a bankruptcy court last year ordered it to return a $2.1 million payment it received two weeks before the subcontractor it was working under filed for bankruptcy, Zurich American Insurance Co. and its subsidiary Fidelity and Deposit Co. of Maryland must pay it back. The company...

