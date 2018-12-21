9th Circ. Kills Keystone XL Challenge In Light Of New Permit

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday tossed a consolidated case brought by environmental groups and Native American tribes looking to block construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, finding the action was rendered moot when President Donald Trump issued a new permit for the pipeline in March. Trump issued a new cross-border permit apparently looking to circumvent a Montana federal court's ruling invalidating a previous permit, according to court filings. The federal government in early April said that means the Ninth Circuit should no longer bother reviewing the invalidation of its prior permit, according to the filings. But later that month, the Northern Plains Resource...

