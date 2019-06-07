EPA Guidance Aims To Limit State Pipeline Reviews

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released new guidance Friday intended to limit state reviews of Clean Water Act permits for pipelines as directed by President Donald Trump, but saved attempts to significantly curb state authority for a future rulemaking. The guidance clarifies that states and tribes have one year to act on requests for water quality permits under Section 401 of the CWA, and indicates that states and tribes should limit the scope of their permit reviews and decisions to an “evaluation of potential water quality impacts.” Replacing interim guidance from 2010, the EPA's new guidance follows through on an April executive order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS