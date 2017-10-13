Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chamber Takes Aim At UPenn Workers' 3rd Circ. ERISA Win

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 2:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has urged the Third Circuit to revisit a panel decision reviving a proposed class action claiming the University of Pennsylvania's retirement plan wasted workers' savings by allowing steep administrative fees and shoddy investment options.

In a Thursday brief backing Penn, the Chamber and the American Benefits Council said the panel's May 2 decision reviving claims in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit adopted a weak pleading standard for such cases. Such a standard could be exploited by plaintiffs in ERISA cases to pressure plan sponsors with deep pockets into settlements, the groups said, even if...

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

3791 Employee Retirement

October 13, 2017

