Net Neutrality Bill Passes NY Assembly, Faces Uncertain Fate

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- New York's State Assembly has passed a net neutrality bill that would require internet service providers doing business with the state to treat all data transmitted over their networks in a nondiscriminatory way, but the bill faces hurdles ahead. "We're struggling to get it through the Senate," Assemblymember Patricia A. Fahy, who sponsored the bill, told Law360 Friday. The bill, passed June 5, requires a statewide plan for ensuring that broadband internet service providers doing business with the state do "not harm the open nature of the internet." Fahy said a free and open internet is critical for small businesses, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS