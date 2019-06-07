Google Can't Ditch Bias Claims By Conservative Job Seekers

Law360, San Jose (June 7, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- A California judge refused Friday to toss a portion of a proposed class action alleging Google LLC discriminates against conservative, white male job applicants, after hearing arguments by the tech giant that the proposed class is too broad and there’s no way to objectively define “conservative.” During a hearing in San Jose, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Brian C. Walsh said he’s going to his adopt his tentative ruling denying Google’s demurrer on allegations that Google discriminates against politically conservative job applicants. The judge noted that his ruling only addresses whether the allegations are sufficient to move forward for now,...

