DC Circ. Sides With Google, But Warns Immunity Has Limits

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit ruled Friday that Google and other tech giants are immune from a lawsuit that claimed they allowed “scam” retailers to appear in search results in an effort to boost ad revenue, but the court warned that such immunity is “not limitless.” Friday’s decision comes as Google and other large technology companies are facing increased scrutiny into their market power. (Getty) The case, filed in 2016, claimed Google, Microsoft and Yahoo! conspired to “flood the market” with listings for fake locksmiths to force legitimate businesses to pay for promoted search results, but the appeals court ruled that the search...

