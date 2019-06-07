Law360's Tort Report: Personal Injury & Med Mal News In Brief

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- An Illinois jury's $18.6 million verdict against a transportation company and the fate of Oregon lawmakers’ efforts to kill the state’s noneconomic damages cap lead Law360’s Tort Report this week, an occasional feature that compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news items that may have flown under the radar. Illinois Jury Awards $18.6M In Suit Over Deadly Big Rig Crash An Illinois federal jury has awarded $18.6 million in a suit accusing a commercial trucking company driver of negligently causing the death of a fellow truck driver in 2014, according to court records. Following a seven-day trial, the jury determined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS