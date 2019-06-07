LA Doctor, Recruiter Found Guilty In $22M Medicare Scam

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles doctor and the woman who recruited patients for him were both found guilty Friday by a California federal jury of a $22 million Medicare fraud scheme. Dr. Robert Glazer, 73, who owned and operated the Glazer Clinic, and Marina Merino, 62, worked together in a scheme in which they billed Medicare for clinic, home health and hospice services and durable medical equipment that patients didn't need or get, prosecutors alleged in a June 2015 indictment. After a seven-day trial, a jury found Glazer guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and 12 counts of health...

