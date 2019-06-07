Casino Investor Says No Skadden Conflict In $856M Ch. 11

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy court should not nix Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP from representing a Silver Point Capital LP-owned holding company facing an $856 million debt, as the law firm would not be conflicted by its counseling of Silver Point on other matters, the debtors filing for Chapter 11 argued Friday. Skadden should be allowed to represent New Cotai Holdings and related New Cotai entities, which together are the debtors in the bankruptcy case, despite New Cotai's allegations that Silver Point caused the financial difficulties, as the firm's work for Silver Point is unrelated to the matters at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS