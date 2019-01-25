PennEast Has No Right To Seize Land For Pipeline, NJ Says

Law360, Philadelphia (June 10, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The state of New Jersey urged the Third Circuit to undo a federal judge's approval of PennEast Pipeline Co.'s bid to seize Garden State properties for its $1 billion natural gas pipeline project, arguing Monday that private companies don't enjoy the condemnation privileges afforded to the government. During oral arguments before a three-judge panel in Philadelphia, Assistant New Jersey Attorney General Jeremy M. Feigenbaum blasted a New Jersey federal judge's December ruling that PennEast had the federal government's authority delegated to it through a certificate of public convenience and necessity issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. U.S. District Judge Brian...

