The Top Transportation Rulings Of 2019: Midyear Review

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Interstate transportation workers scored a rare win on arbitration agreements and attorneys received clarity on the standard for settling nationwide class actions in court decisions that will significantly affect the transportation sector. The first half of the year yielded a mixed bag of rulings clarifying federal preemption of transportation regulations, carving limits around workers’ wage-and-hour fights with gig economy companies and delineating the reach and impenetrability of arbitration agreements. Here, Law360 looks back at a few of the biggest rulings affecting the transportation sector so far this year. Justices Give Transpo Workers an Out From Arbitration Truck drivers kicked off the...

