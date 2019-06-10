Insys Hits Ch. 11 After $225M Gov't Kickback Settlement

Law360, Boston (June 10, 2019, 10:18 AM EDT) -- Insys Therapeutics Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Monday listing more than $100 million in debt, just days after a $225 million global settlement with the U.S. government to resolve claims it bribed doctors to prescribe its powerful opioid, and with plans to sell the company in a bankruptcy auction. Insys founder John N. Kapoor, center in this photo from last month, was recently convicted of racketeering charges in connection to the company's alleged bribery and kickback scheme. The company owes a substantial amount of money to law firms that have defended Kapoor and the company since a government investigation...

