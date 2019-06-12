Real Estate Rumors: Hillview, Abu Dhabi Authority, Blue Road

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Hillview Group has purchased a Hialeah Gardens, Florida, nursing home for $29.31 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The deal is for a 214-bed facility at 8333 W. Okeechobee Rd., and the seller is an entity managed by Los Angeles investor Jacob Wintner, according to the report. The property was built in 1986 and has 65,132 square feet, the journal said. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is planning to sell 330 Madison Ave. in Manhattan over the course of the coming year, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The firm recently reached a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS